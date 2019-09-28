Private Capital Group LLC Sells 378 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 540,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,613,000 after acquiring an additional 319,752 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.44.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.78 and a 200 day moving average of $150.49. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $161.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,179,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $5,684,829.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,056.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,172,163 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

