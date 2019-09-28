ProCurrency Hits Market Capitalization of $60,449.00 (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. ProCurrency has a total market cap of $60,449.00 and $2,619.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ProCurrency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.20 or 0.02274397 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ProCurrency

ProCurrency (CRYPTO:PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,010,522,227 coins and its circulating supply is 103,447,346 coins. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo. ProCurrency’s official website is www.procommerce.io.

ProCurrency Coin Trading

ProCurrency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

