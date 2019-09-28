Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Vista Outdoor comprises approximately 0.2% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vista Outdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $748,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 255,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 289,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 144,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 472,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,088. The company has a market capitalization of $370.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.42. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $459.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.41 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Miguel A. Lopez acquired 10,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 33,730 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $150,435.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

