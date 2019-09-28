Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Orthopediatrics makes up 3.8% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.57% of Orthopediatrics worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 83,150.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 56.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KIDS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.37. 126,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,806. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.53. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

