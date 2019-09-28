Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) Short Interest Update

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBIP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,784. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. Prudential Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $150.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.02.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 542.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

