Prudential PLC Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,572,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,093 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.4% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.29% of Citigroup worth $460,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Citigroup by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,559,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,975,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $156.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.99. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $73.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

