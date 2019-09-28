Prudential PLC Has $259.93 Million Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 44.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,216,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 681,970 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $259,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 294,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,534,000 after purchasing an additional 125,870 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA set a $138.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $135.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura reduced their target price on Baidu from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.06.

Shares of BIDU traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,661,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,162. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $231.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.41.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

