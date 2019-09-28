Prudential PLC Has $332.91 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,424,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 281,338 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.0% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Prudential PLC owned about 0.26% of Medtronic worth $332,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.32. 3,111,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693,549. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $112.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $144.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,914 shares of company stock worth $10,315,651. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

