Prudential PLC Increases Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,323,366 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.29% of CVS Health worth $203,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $488,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 19,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $3,716,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,938,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Standpoint Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.