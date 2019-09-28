Prudential PLC Purchases 182,698 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,134,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,698 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $162,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,262,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,897,635,000 after acquiring an additional 686,421 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,929,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,276,194,000 after acquiring an additional 41,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,753,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,255,000 after acquiring an additional 188,752 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,135,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $488,549,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,101,631.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $141.56. 1,666,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,047. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

