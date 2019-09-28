Prudential PLC Purchases 282,710 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 151.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,710 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $138,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,478 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $459,810,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,557,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,080,000 after acquiring an additional 925,630 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $297.00. 3,287,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,249. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $304.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.33.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.4827 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

