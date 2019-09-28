Prudential PLC Raises Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,312,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.29% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $180,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brightworth increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $2,314,704.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,633,042.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.38 per share, for a total transaction of $124,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,781 shares in the company, valued at $470,280.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,374 shares of company stock worth $22,168,172. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.39. 1,368,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $144.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.02. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

