Prudential PLC Sells 470,917 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,766,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470,917 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.27% of Infosys worth $125,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Infosys by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 43,690,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,486,000 after purchasing an additional 643,297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Infosys by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,840,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Infosys by 46,711,314.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,224,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,699,000 after acquiring an additional 25,224,110 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Infosys by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 24,689,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infosys by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,398,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 price objective on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,509,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,082,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. Infosys Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $218.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.51 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

