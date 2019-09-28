PutinCoin Trading Down 28% Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $135,984.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027629 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002290 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00142641 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000866 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,249.56 or 1.00917685 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000743 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001997 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 831,330,648 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

