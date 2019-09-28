Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Kraken Robotics Inc Issued By Clarus Securities (CVE:PNG)

Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Kraken Robotics in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Clarus Securities has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Kraken Robotics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 million for the quarter.

Shares of CVE PNG opened at C$0.56 on Thursday. Kraken Robotics has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.65. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 million and a P/E ratio of -16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, develops, and markets underwater sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the United States, France, Israel, and internationally. The company offers AquaPix, an interferometric synthetic aperture sonar for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; real time synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) image processors; Aquatrak, a speed sensor; and SeaVision, a 3D laser system for underwater vehicles.

