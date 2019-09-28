Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Issued By Raymond James

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

EIF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.44.

EIF stock opened at C$41.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$38.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$25.58 and a 1-year high of C$41.51.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$325.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$336.06 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.92%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

