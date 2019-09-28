QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley set a $55.00 target price on shares of QAD and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of QAD from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.97 million, a P/E ratio of 90.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17. QAD has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.89 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. QAD’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QAD will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.86%.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $28,904.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,467,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,047,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,382,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,668,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,895 shares of company stock worth $2,355,888 in the last ninety days. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 21,650.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

