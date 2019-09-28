Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Position Reduced by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,282,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,757 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 6.78% of Qiagen worth $619,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Qiagen in the second quarter worth approximately $610,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Qiagen by 17.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 354.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Qiagen in the second quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Qiagen in the second quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of Qiagen stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,285. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. Qiagen NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.37 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.