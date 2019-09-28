QLC Chain (QLC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $105,603.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $105,603.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Coinnest. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00193058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.01026803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00021267 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00089914 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

