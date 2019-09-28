Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $244.75 Million

Brokerages expect Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) to post sales of $244.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quanex Building Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.20 million and the lowest is $239.30 million. Quanex Building Products posted sales of $244.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will report full-year sales of $898.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $892.77 million to $903.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $910.60 million, with estimates ranging from $899.30 million to $921.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quanex Building Products.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Quanex Building Products stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.07. 125,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.84 million, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

In other news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 8,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $154,833.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $99,350.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

