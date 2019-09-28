Quixant (LON:QXT) Price Target Cut to GBX 250 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Quixant in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Quixant to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

QXT stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.55) on Friday. Quixant has a 1-year low of GBX 146 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 455 ($5.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $129.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 275.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 266.68.

In other news, insider Jon Jayal bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £4,075 ($5,324.71).

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

