Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Receives $39.16 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RARX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $350,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,045.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,624 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,061,000 after purchasing an additional 886,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after purchasing an additional 253,966 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,267,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC lifted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 677,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VHCP Management III LLC lifted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 670,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after purchasing an additional 75,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. 808,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,707. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 15.30, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.