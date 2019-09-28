Raiden Network Token Price Down 12.6% This Week (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $7.80 million and $164,949.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001893 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007339 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000540 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN, Bibox, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Huobi, IDEX, DDEX, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

