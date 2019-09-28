RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RANJY. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

OTCMKTS RANJY traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Company Profile

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

