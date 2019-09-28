Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Down to $4.44

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.44. Range Resources shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 11,146,183 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on RRC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $851.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

In related news, Director Margaret K. Dorman acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,592.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi acquired 12,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,483.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,689.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 42,938 shares of company stock worth $176,159 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 380.0% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $15,804,000. Stelliam Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Range Resources by 84.4% in the second quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP now owns 2,955,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after buying an additional 1,352,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 161.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

