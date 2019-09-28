Red Cedar Management LP Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Red Cedar Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Tiffany & Co. accounts for 3.8% of Red Cedar Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Red Cedar Management LP’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 312.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

TIF opened at $91.88 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $130.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIF. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.74.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

