Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,582 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $26,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,081,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,478,000 after acquiring an additional 125,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,194,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,301,000 after acquiring an additional 64,893 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,040,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,336,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,028,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,440,000 after buying an additional 424,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

RGA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.46. 232,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,262. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.67. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $127.84 and a 1 year high of $163.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $237,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,197.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $677,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,105.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,243. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.