Request Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, CoinPlace, IDEX and GOPAX. During the last seven days, Request has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $7.23 million and $131,539.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038244 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.61 or 0.05401851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000201 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,892,220 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, GOPAX, Bancor Network, DDEX, COSS, Mercatox, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Bitbns, WazirX, Koinex, Huobi Global, KuCoin, Binance, CoinExchange, Coineal, IDEX, CoinPlace and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

