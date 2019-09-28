Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.29. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2,725.6% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Margaret M. Foran purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $43,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.62 per share, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,799.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 33,500 shares of company stock worth $1,565,375. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.