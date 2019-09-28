Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Short Interest Up 8.7% in September

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Currently, 34.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 865,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Demonty Price sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.27, for a total transaction of $4,093,353.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,790 shares of company stock valued at $9,872,247. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restoration Hardware by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Restoration Hardware during the second quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $171.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.84. Restoration Hardware has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $175.29.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $706.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.00 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 230.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

