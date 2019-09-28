Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Rev Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Rev Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rev Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on Rev Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rev Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rev Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Shares of NYSE REVG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 321,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,297. The company has a market capitalization of $717.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.98. Rev Group has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.44 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. Rev Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rev Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Rev Group’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

In other news, CFO Dean J. Nolden purchased 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $99,547.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,186.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Sullivan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,272.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Rev Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 138,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Rev Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rev Group by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rev Group by 238.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Rev Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

