Reviewing Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) & eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Paypal alerts:

This table compares Paypal and eBay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paypal $15.45 billion 7.78 $2.06 billion $1.79 57.09 eBay $10.75 billion 2.99 $2.53 billion $2.32 16.54

eBay has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paypal. eBay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paypal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Paypal and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paypal 15.36% 17.14% 5.83% eBay 22.12% 36.67% 9.18%

Dividends

eBay pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Paypal does not pay a dividend. eBay pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Paypal and eBay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paypal 0 7 24 0 2.77 eBay 2 14 11 0 2.33

Paypal currently has a consensus price target of $122.39, suggesting a potential upside of 19.75%. eBay has a consensus price target of $42.15, suggesting a potential upside of 9.86%. Given Paypal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Paypal is more favorable than eBay.

Risk & Volatility

Paypal has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Paypal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Paypal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of eBay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

eBay beats Paypal on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About eBay

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The company's platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.