Reviewing Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) & Technical Communications (NYSE:TCCO)

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) and Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

This table compares Ubiquiti and Technical Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.16 billion 6.86 $322.69 million $4.74 24.48 Technical Communications $5.31 million 0.87 -$1.48 million N/A N/A

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than Technical Communications.

Dividends

Ubiquiti pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Technical Communications does not pay a dividend. Ubiquiti pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technical Communications has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ubiquiti and Technical Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A Technical Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.2% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Technical Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.7% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of Technical Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and Technical Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 27.78% 206.17% 37.61% Technical Communications -2.89% -12.63% -5.37%

Summary

Ubiquiti beats Technical Communications on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON platform to build high speed fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise WLAN; UniFi Video, a video surveillance system; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, Ubiquiti Inc. offers embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors and online retailers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Technical Communications

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD 4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk 8500 Internet protocol (IP)-based secure wireless phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The company's products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Concord, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.