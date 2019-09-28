RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:RFIL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. 11,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,075. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.23.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. RF Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in RF Industries by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 56,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in RF Industries by 68.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RF Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 7.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

