RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,790,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of RLI worth $410,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in RLI by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in RLI by 6.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in RLI by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in RLI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $1,379,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $122,679.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on RLI from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

NYSE:RLI traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,898. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. RLI Corp has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $94.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $224.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.16 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

