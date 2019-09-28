Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cannonball Research set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 9,989 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.79, for a total transaction of $1,646,087.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,087.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $3,289,880.00. Insiders have sold a total of 193,419 shares of company stock valued at $23,925,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $3.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,528,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,970,130. Roku has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,246.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

