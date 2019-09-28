Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 800,342 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.18% of Ross Stores worth $1,150,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,522,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,232,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,917 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 516.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $242,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,862 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 524.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,272,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $126,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 51.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $167,468,000 after acquiring an additional 573,749 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 74.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,308,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,717,000 after acquiring an additional 559,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 543,939 shares in the company, valued at $55,753,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $8,937,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,238 shares of company stock worth $16,416,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,509. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.22 and a 200-day moving average of $100.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

