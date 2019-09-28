Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Short Interest Update

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,509. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $110.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Loop Capital upgraded Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cowen set a $116.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $120.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

In other news, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. Also, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 543,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,753,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,238 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,914. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Ross Stores by 27.3% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

