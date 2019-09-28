Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 204,223 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 204,223 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.70% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $153,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 428,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 47,832 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, OZ Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $17,929,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.24.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.09. The company had a trading volume of 676,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,047. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $154.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.