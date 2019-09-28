Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 301,500 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,082,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BB&T were worth $397,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BB&T by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BB&T by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BB&T by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,353,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,096 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BB&T by 0.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,180,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,187,000 after purchasing an additional 55,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in BB&T by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,563,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,610,000 after purchasing an additional 267,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBT shares. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

Shares of BB&T stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $225,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,099,147 shares of company stock valued at $714,407,173 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

