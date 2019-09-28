Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,979,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,709 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $210,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

NNN opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.88. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.13.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.14%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,329.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

