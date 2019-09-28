Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,380,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431,504 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.67% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB worth $230,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

FMX opened at $91.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $94.15. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52 week low of $80.86 and a 52 week high of $100.35.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 4.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

