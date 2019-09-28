Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RY. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.50.

NYSE RY opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

