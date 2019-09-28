Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 176,151 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.67% of Prudential Financial worth $272,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Prudential Financial by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 344,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after buying an additional 151,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price objective on Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $108.00 price objective on Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon bought 3,580 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.98 per share, with a total value of $300,648.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 64,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,867.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey bought 7,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.68 per share, with a total value of $627,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.07. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $106.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

