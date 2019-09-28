Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 110,497 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.79% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $304,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EW opened at $217.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.48. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $228.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.17, for a total value of $865,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,300.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $4,321,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,005,337.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,601,986 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

