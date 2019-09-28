Royal Bank of Canada Sells 781,839 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 781,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $138,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.05. 1,944,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,509. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.22 and a 200-day moving average of $100.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $110.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $2,676,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $1,629,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 155,238 shares of company stock worth $16,416,914 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

