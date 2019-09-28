Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,123,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.18% of Diageo worth $193,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 14.8% in the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $162.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $131.43 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.111 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

