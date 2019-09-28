RSMGOVBETF/ETF (RSM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.17 on October 15th

RSMGOVBETF/ETF (ASX:RSM) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.169 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from RSMGOVBETF/ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

Shares of ASX RSM opened at A$21.59 ($15.31) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$21.24.

