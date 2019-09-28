Rubies (RBIES) Tops One Day Volume of $245.00

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, Rubies has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Rubies has a market cap of $88,813.00 and approximately $245.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007341 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000341 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Rubies

RBIES uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

