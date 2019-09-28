Ruff (RUFF) Market Cap Achieves $8.25 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $808,167.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00193058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.01026803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00021267 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00089914 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

